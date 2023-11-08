Gweru to host baseball nationals

Online Reporter

SIX provinces are set to do battle at the 2023 baseball inter-provincial tournament to be held at Chaplin High in Gweru from December 8-10.

Hosts, Midlands will be joined by Masvingo, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Harare and Mashonaland West provinces.

All provinces are expected to provide both men’s and women’s teams.

Zimbabwe Baseball Association (ZBA) vice-president Eldon Mudzingwa said: “We are looking forward to what should be a highly competitive tournament. We call on all baseball lovers to come in their numbers and rally behind the teams.”

Zimbabwe concentrated in softball for a decade after Independence, but in 1990 Malcom Burne introduced baseball in the country when he was president of the association.

In 2007, Zimbabwe’s baseball and softball bodies split.

The country participated in the All-Africa Games in 1999, 2003 and 2007 where they won bronze medals in all three editions in baseball.

In 2019, Zimbabwe men participated in the Africa Baseball Championship and again won bronze.