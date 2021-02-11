Gweru United legend Baison laid to rest

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Gweru United player John Baison whop died last week at the age of 78 in Gweru was laid to rest on Monday at Mutasa Cemetery in the Midlands city.

Baison, a rock solid defender during his playing days is considered one of the Gweru United legends. His funeral was attended by football greats who included ex Chapungu winger Charles “Chasweka” Tumirayi, Bata Power midfielder Thomas Sandram, Lancashire Steel goalminder Romeo Matore and former his Pisa Pisa teammates Wonder Chaka and Sam Semwayo.

The late Baison started football career at Kamativi and later joined Gweru United. He was a very tough defender who was also very comfortable with the ball at his feet. He played in two cup finals with Gweru United, the Chibuku trophy they lost 3-2 to Arcadia United and Zifa Cup in which his team was beaten 4-1 by a star studded Black Rhinos.

His former teammate at Gweru United, John Nyumbu remembers him from the time they played together in the Midlands select in the Osborne trophy in the 1970s.

“He was a defender who could also play in midfield. I first played with him at Golden Stars a Midlands select in the Osborne Trophy in the early 1970s. He came from Kamativi, he came to Gweru. I later played with him at Gweru United in the National League one season before I moved to join Zimbabwe Saints,’’ Nyumbu said.

Robert “Bomber” Phiri, who played with Baison at Gweru United for a decade from 1976 until 1986 said his late former teammate was tough tackling defender who worked really hard.

“He was a tough tackling defender and very good header of the ball, was very friendly to all and trained hard and very passionate about winning. He was fondly referred to by all as Mdhara JB, was more our elder brother than team mate,’’ said Phiri.

After retirement, the late Baison ventured into coaching and coached teams such as ZOC in Division Two, Zimglass in the then Southern Region Division One and Gweru United.

Baison is survived by his wife and four children, three boys as well one girl. @Mdawini_29