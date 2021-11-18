Hadebe wins two awards at Houston Dynamo

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

UNITED States of America based Zimbabwe Warriors defender, Teenage Hadebe on Wednesday won two awards at his club, Houston Dyamo.

Hadebe picked up the Defender of the Year and Newcomer of the Year when Houston Dynamo announced the 2021 season club award winners.

It was Hadebe’s maiden season with Houston Dynamo in the Major Soccer League after joining the Major Soccer League team from Yeni Malatyaspor of Turkey.

“Defender Teenage Hadebe was named the Defender of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Hadebe joined the Dynamo on a full transfer from Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey’s Süper Lig on June 28 and helped the team keep a clean sheet in his debut, a 0-0 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 20. The 26-year-old led the team in clearances (73) and recoveries (97) until he suffered an injury in Houston’s 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders FC on Oct. 16. The centre back finished with the third-highest mark in recoveries and with the fifth-most interceptions in 2021 with 31,’’ wrote Houston Dynamo.

Hadebe is already back home in Bulawayo after the MLS regular season concluded on 7 November. He missed the last two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier fixtures for the Warriors against South Africa and Ethiopia because of injury.

