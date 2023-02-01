Hailstorm destroys crops at a farm in Umguza

Mr Japhter Nyathi Shows some of the crops destroyed by the hailstorm

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A hailstorm on Sunday destroyed 5.5 hectares of various crops at a farm in Umguza district, a few weeks before farmers expected their first harvest.

The hailstorm hit Honeybird Kop Farm which houses 20 A2 beneficiaries who practice both cattle rearing and crop cultivation.

Mr Japhter Nyathi (61), whose plot is also located at Honeybird Kop Farm, Umguza district in Matabeleland North Province said they suffered a painful loss.

“The hailstorm started on Sunday between 4 and 5pm. For the first five minutes, it descended on the plants and destroyed my crops. I have 4.5 hectares of maize, one hectare of sorghum, another of sugar beans and various crops that include melons and pumpkins. The majority was destroyed by this hailstorm,” said Mr Nyathi.

The hailstorm has made apparent calls by the Government for farmers to insure their crops to cope with such losses especially now that climate change is taking its toll on farming as a business.

“We were supposed to harvest about 11 to 12 tonnes this year, an improvement from last year’s 10 tonnes. I had some of the crops under Pfumvudza and some were personally financed. With Government already announcing the buying prices, I was expecting US$ 335 per tonne,” said Mr Nyathi.

Matabeleland North Agritex Deputy Director Mr Dumisani Nyoni confirmed the disaster and referred Sunday News to the Agritex extension officer Mrs Nozinhle Nyoni.

“I can confirm that there was a hailstorm that affected about 15 farmers at Honey bird Kop farm. The farm houses 20 farmers or plots but others are into cattle rearing. Most of the plants were at their late reproductive stage,” said Mrs Nozinhle Nyoni.

He hinted that the impact of hail damage was largely dependent on the corn’s stage of development.

Hail affects yield primarily by reducing stands and defoliating plants. Most of the hail damage results from defoliation. Generally, the corn plant is little affected by hail prior to the six-leaf collar stage because the growing point is at or below the soil surface and in the leaf whorl.

However, once the growing point is elevated above the soil surface due to internode elongation, the plant grows rapidly and becomes increasingly vulnerable to hail damage with the reproductive stage being the most critical period. @nyeve14