Half day for all Civil Servants

Robin Muchetu ,Senior Reporter

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has granted all civil servants a half day at work on Tuesday (today) to allow them an opportunity to travel to their areas of voting.

This was announced by the Secretary for the Commissions, Dr Tsitsi Choruma.

“Following the proclamation of Wednesday, 23 August 2023 as the Harmonised General Election date, the Secretary to the Service Commissions Dr Tsitsi Choruma wishes to announce that Tuesday 22 August 2023 will be a held day for all public servants in order to enable them to prepare to travel to the various stations where they are registered to vote,” she said.

Dr Choruma highlighted that the voting exercise is critical and of utmost importance, as it allows all citizens to exercise their sovereign right in participating in this key electoral process.

She said normal working hours will resume on Thursday 24 August 2023.