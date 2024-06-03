Hamilton High unveils new 72-seater bus

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

HAMILTON High School in Bulawayo yesterday unveiled its first brand-new 72-passenger seater bus, a development school authorities described as a significant milestone that will enable pupils at the institution to pursue more avenues of education.

Speaking during the event, District Schools Inspector (DSI), Ms Lois Nozipho Ngulube, said the event represents a significant milestone in the growth and progress of the school.

“Education is not confined to the four walls of a classroom. It is about broadening horizons, nurturing talents and fostering a sense of community. This bus will empower our pupils to actively participate in extra-curricular activities, field trips and cultural exchanges. It will enable them to engage in hands-on learning experiences that will shape their character, broaden their perspectives and create lasting memories. It is also an income-generating project and the vast use of this bus proves that it is a valuable asset and we commend all the stakeholders for such a great vision.

“As we commission this new bus, let us remember that it is not just a vehicle, it is a symbol of progress, unity and the unwavering commitment to providing our pupils with the best possible education. May this bus serve as a catalyst igniting curiosity, ambition and a love for learning within each student who steps on board,” said Mrs Ngulube.

Hamilton High School head, Mrs Doris Ngwenya, said the idea of the acquisition of the bus was birthed in 2022 after a lengthy discussion between parents and the school board on the problem of late coming by the learners.

“Some parents had complained that their children arrived home late after queuing for long hours for Zupco buses, which were the only official public transporter and as a result, some of the children arrived late at home and did not have ample time to do their homework and read.

“Together with the parents, we devised strategies and started scouting for bus suppliers.

Through rigorous bidding and tender process, Vordim Trading came out as the winner. It was their favourable after-sale conditions that we needed after most schools had been swindled of their hard-earned revenue by bogus suppliers before. They are here to celebrate with us and have donated a beast to assist during the event,” she said.

Mrs Ngwenya added that AFC Bank came as a blessing to the school as it is the financial partner that equipped them with a loan.

“AFC Bank was just the bank we needed. Their scheme of equipping schools with capital for various projects and school vehicles made everything possible, they definitely made our dream of owning a bus a reality.

“The purchasing of this bus is to ensure that our pupils arrive at school on time and safely at homes. Our pupils will now be able to embark on school trips and sports in large numbers without having to cut numbers because of limited space.

We also look forward to increasing revenue collection from the bus tickets and hires. As Hamilton, our motto is, ‘We are able to, because we think we are able’. This bus is a testimony that indeed, we are able,” said Mrs Ngwenya.

Mr Gary Sala, the SDC chairperson, said he appreciates the efforts that the parents have put to achieve this milestone.

“We have come far with this project and it’s a great achievement. We would like to thank all the parents as we will now be able to deliver the pupils safely and put an end to the street fights that put the welfare of learners in jeopardy.”