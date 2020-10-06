Hamstring injury rules Prince Dube out of Warriors friendly against Malawi

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TANZANIA based Zimbabwean striker, Prince Dube has been ruled out of the Warriors friendly match against Malawi on Sunday by a hamstring injury.

In a letter sent by the his club Azam’s team doctor Mwanandi Mwankemwa, Dube is said to have suffered injury on his left hamstring is his team’s 4-2 win over Kagera Sugar at home on Sunday and has been given one week to rest before he resumes light training . Mwankemwa suggested that Dube be left out of the Warriors squad because of the injury.

“Please refer to the above mentioned who is our player, sustained injury of left hamstring muscle (posterior aspect of left thigh) in a league match. He is on medication, Tens and he had been given one week rest then resume small exercises and physiotherapy. So I here recommend not to join your team on medical grounds,’’ wrote Mwankemwa.

Dube has made a blistering start to his career at Azam where he has so far scored five goals and provided two assists for the Chamazi millionaires who are on top of the log in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League with 15 points, having won all the five matches they have played so far.

Zifa Communications manager Xolisani Gwesela on Tuesday were yet to receive the communication from Azam about Dube’s injury.

The Warriors have a friendly match lined up against the Flames at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre as they prepare for the resumption of action in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Zimbabwe to face Algeria home and away next month.

