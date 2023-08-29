Handball action goes to Filabusi

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Southern Region handball league campaign has resumed action, with the second round of games set to be played in Filabusi at the end of September, with teams already primed to pull out a good showing on the courts.

The league is made up of teams drawn from Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North. This year, there has been an addition on the number of teams in competition as Matabeleland South has added two teams.

The league’s head of the technical commission Bekezela Ncube said they started off well for the season.

“We are happy to have kick started our games for the 2023/24 season. We had a tournament before the start of the games and that was a platform for teams to test how ready they were. Even the officials performed their duties well.

“What excites us most is the fact that we are expanding. We now have teams coming up from Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North. This is pleasing as it is a sign that the sport is growing,” said Ncube.

He said they had planned to have the next round of games in Filabusi so as to reach out to outlying areas and also give teams a platform to expose their players.

First round results:

Women:

Bulawayo Poly 14, Filabusi 19; Filabusi 6, LSU 10, BHC 19, UCE 17, LSU 9, UCE 32; Bulawayo Poly 16, LSU 6; LSU 7, BHC 10, Bulawayo Poly 21, UCE 25, BHC 13, Bulawayo Poly 20.

Men:

Ajax 58, Tigers 25, Bulawayo Poly 27, LSU 22; BHC 29, Vipers 18; Ingagula 30, Filabusi 17; Ajax 47, LSU 25; Bulawayo Poly 35, Tigers 23; Vipers 19, Filabusi 12; LSU 25, Tigers 18; Bulawayo Poly 28, Ingagula 29; Ajax 40, Vipers 20; BHC 23, Ingagula 13;

Tigers 12, Vipers 17; LSU 25, ingagula 22; BHC 17, Ajax 30; Bulawayo Poly 20, Vipers 14; BHC 32, Tigers 17