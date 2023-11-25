Handball national championships on

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

IT’S all systems go as the city plays host to the inaugural Zimbabwe Handball Federation’s national championships set for the United College of Education (UCE) this weekend.

The games end tomorrow.

Twenty teams in the men and women’s categories are expected to take part.

The women’s teams that have registered are Hawks, Mkoba, Great Zimbabwe Royals, Mutambara, Manyame Sparrows, Harare City, Queens, Tigresses, Bulawayo Polytechnic, Bulawayo Handball Club and Filabusi Titans.

In the men’s section there is Kwekwe Saints, Manyame Falcons, University of Zimbabwe, Wild Cats, Bulawayo Handball Club, Hard Shots, Bulawayo Polytechnic, Midlands State University, Harare City, Golden Tiggers, Ajax, Legends and Ingagula.

Bulawayo handball board chairman Taurai Ngwenya told Zimpapers Sports Hub that all was in place for the tournament to start.

“We are expecting fireworks as we will be experiencing the best action of Zimbabwe handball in the City of Kings,” said Ngwenya.