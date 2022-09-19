Hara has no intention of venturing into coaching

Innocent Kurira , Sports Reporter

VETERAN football administrator Tavengwa Hara, who recently completed a Zifa level one coaching course says he has no intention of sitting on any dug-out despite indicating he will be adding more to his coaching badges.

Hara was among 30 other participants who completed the course held in Bulawayo recently. Besides Hara the Chicken Inn secretary-general, other notable figures at the course were his team’s players,

Guide Goddard, Moses Jackson and the goalkeepers coach Energy Murambadoro.

Other familiar faces at the course were Ben Nyahunzvi, Samuel Mafukidze and former Highlanders defender Lawson Nkomo.

Gibson Homela and Joseph Sibindi facilitated the seven day programme. The outstanding name there had to be Hara who has vast experience as an administrator.

“I am not doing this because l want to coach. As administrators l feel we sometimes critique these coaches from a point of ignorance, hence l have decided to take up the coaching exercise.

It will make it easier for administrators to fire and hire if they are well informed on the game.

“This was a great experience for me. It was an eye opening course. I am eager to add on this one. I believe there needs to be a plan to educate administrators on coaching for the benefit of our football. It’s also pleasing to see former players,” said Hara a prominent city lawyer.

He urged former footballers to enroll for the coaching courses since he believes they are redeemers for the local game.

Level one coaching is the stepping stone for coaching as participants attending the course are taught how to coach the game and how to work with players from the grassroots level. – @innocentskizoe