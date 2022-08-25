Harare City coach slapped with fine by the Premier Soccer League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE City coach, Taurai Mangwiro has been fined US$1 250 by the Premier Soccer League following remarks made when his team lost 2-0 to Chicken Inn in the Chibuku Super Cup first round at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

In his post-match remarks, Mangwiro lamented how referee Thabani Bamala could be appointed to handle his team’s encounter with Chicken Inn days after he was the centre of attention in the match between Caps United and Bulawayo City.

Mangwiro was not pleased by Bamala’s decision to award a first half free kick to Chicken Inn. From that set piece, the Gamecocks scored their first goal through Munashe Pini. The coach’s argument was that no Chicken Inn players made any noise prior the free kick being awarded, therefore the match should have continued.

“Harare City FC coach Taurai Mangwiro has been charged with misconduct following comments he made in the media after his team’s Chibuku Super Cup first round match against Chicken Inn FC at Luveve Stadium on Saturday 20 August 2022. Mangwiro was fined a sum of USD$1 250,’’ said the PSL.

“The PSL reminds clubs to adhere to rules and regulations and desist from making remarks that imply bias on the part of match officials and bring the game into disrepute. We reiterate that official complaints regarding match officiating should be submitted to the PSL,’’ added the PSL.

Mangwiro joins a list of coaches who have been sanctioned by the PSL this season. Others are Jairos Tapera of Triangle United, Joey Antipas of Chicken Inn, FC Platinum’s Norman Mapeza and Manica Diamonds gaffer Johanisi Nhumwa.

