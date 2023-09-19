Harare derby marks return of Premiership soccer in Harare

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

FOOTBALL starved fans in the capital will have to part ways with US$5 to watch the Harare derby pitting Caps United and Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The game will mark a return of football to the capital city which last hosted a topflight game back in June.

Dynamos have since announced the gate charges for their Sunday’s Harare Derby against CAPS United at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

“Dynamos Football Club will this week host CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match-day 24. The tickets for the derby will be selling as follows; $5 Rest of ground, $10 VIP and $15 VVIP,” read a statement from Dynamos.

Kick-off is at 3pm CAT and the match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294).

-@innocentskizoe