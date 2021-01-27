Harare records highest number of Covid-19 deaths

Judith Phiri

Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 28 deaths on Tuesday while 12 Covid-19 cases are in Intensive Care Unit out of a total of 213 that are hospitalised.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, 358 new cases and 28 deaths were reported on Tuesday, while there were 213 hospitalised cases with 139 mild to moderate, 62 severe and 12 in Intensive Care Units.

“All 358 are local cases, Harare had the highest on Tuesday 159. As of 25 January 2021 at 3pm there were 213 hospitalised cases with 139 mild to moderate, 62 severe and 12 in Intensive Care Unit. The 7 day rolling average for new cases fell to 476 from 536 on Monday. 3 061 tests were done with the positivity at 12 percent,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry also reported that 536 new recoveries were reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 73.2 percent and active cases going down to 7 488 on Tuesday. As of 26 January 2021, Zimbabwe had now recorded 32 004 cases, 23 413 recoveries and 1 103 deaths.

Part of the statistics read that deaths recorded in Harare were 13, Mashonaland West and Matabeleland South had three, Bulawayo, Mashonaland Central, Midlands each had two deaths, while Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo had one death each.

Harare continues to lead with 3 045 active cases followed by Manicaland with 977, Mashonaland West has 664 and 585 in Midlands.