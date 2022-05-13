Hard working paying off for Ebrahim as ex-Zim cricketer is named in New Zealand technical team for England tour

13 May, 2022 - 12:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Hard working paying off for Ebrahim as ex-Zim cricketer is named in New Zealand technical team for England tour

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international cricket player, Dion Ebrahim believes that the hard work he has put into his coaching career is now paying off after he was added to the New Zealand technical team for their Test tour of England at the end of this month.

The 41-year old Ebrahim is the Otago Volts head coach and will join Black Caps head coach Gary Stead, Shane Jurgensen (bowling) and Luke Ronchi (batting) for the team’s Test tour of England, which begins with warm-up matches in Hove (May 20 – 23) and Chelmsford (May 26 – 29).

“Trying to make that difference, it’s been tough work but it’s paying off,’’ said Ebrahim when Sunday News reached out to him.

On Tuesday, Otago Volts announced that Ebrahim will be part of the Black Caps coaching staff when they visit England for three Tests.

“Exciting news announced today is that Otago Volts Head Coach, Dion Ebrahim, will join the Blackcaps coaching group for their tour of England alongside Otago Volts – Jacob Duffy and Hamish Rutherford!

Congratulations Dion on an amazing opportunity, we wish you all the best for the tour,’’ announced Otago Volts.

The former Zimbabwe opening batsmen has been in New Zealand for years where he has worked his way up the coaching ladder. He was appointed Otago Volts head coach in June last year having previously served as Central Stags assistant coach.

Ebrahim represented Zimbabwe in 29 Tests as well as 82 One Day Internationals between 2001 and 2005.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting