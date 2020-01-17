Breaking News
Harrison to give opportunities to youngsters at Bosso

The Sunday News

Mandla Ncube, Sports Reporter

NEWLY appointed Highlanders coach Mark Harrison has no qualms with rewarding promising players at the club with playing time.

Harrison, having signed a two-year contract with Highlanders which puts him in a race against time to deliver results said to him giving an opportunity to up and coming talented players will not be a problem at all.

“I have no issue with playing young players whatsoever at the end of the day if there’s a good young boy and he’s ready to play he plays,” he said.

However, with many young players still not finished articles, Harrison said they would have to be cautious in the manner they handle the blossoming talent.

“We will have to be careful with them, you can’t throw them in there and play 25-30 games you kill them, but you can introduce them, play them two or three games take them out, rest them, give them a rest for at least seven weeks and put them against and they will grow nicely, otherwise how are they going to learn if you don’t play them,” said Harrison.

Highlanders’ developmental side Bosso 90 have a handful of players knocking on the first team’s doors and Harrison carrying a reputation of playing young players from his Harare City spell looks certain to be the man to open doors for them.

