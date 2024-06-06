Harrisvale family to get medium density stand, cash after enduring yearly floods

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

A FAMILY from Harrisvale suburb in Bulawayo that has been enduring years of flooding after the local authority dug a drainage trench that services the entire suburb within their yard has finally won their battle for compensation.

The trench collects water from the entire suburb, acting as a conduit to a dam that is located within the same suburb.

In a bid to probably cover up their error in zoning and allocating the property as a residential stand, the local authority initially dug the trench before attempting to buy off the property to demolish, but their offer of US$70 000 had been rejected by the property owner, Mr Brian Ndlovu, who had argued that this was way below the value of his property.

In the latest development, the Ndlovu family have now been offered a medium-density stand, on top of the cash payment of US$70 000.

This was after the intervention of the area councillor, Adrian Redani Moyo who revealed that the local authority had erred in capturing his contribution during a debate on the matter, where he proposed that the family be given compensation of both cash and a residential stand.

“During the said meeting, I proposed an amendment to a resolution concerning the acquisition of Stand 14 Harrisvale Township. The amendment, duly seconded and unanimously agreed upon by Councillors, stipulated that in addition to monetary compensation, the affected party should also be allocated a piece of land to rebuild their house.

“However, it has come to my attention that the minutes of the meeting captured by the committee clerk do not reflect this crucial amendment. This oversight poses a significant concern as it may lead to the implementation of an incorrect resolution, thereby failing to uphold the unanimous decision made by the council,” said Clr Moyo, as quoted in the latest council report.

Other councillors, including the mayor, Clr David Coltart, concurred with Clr Moyo that the resolution had been wrongly captured, as his recommendation had been unanimously adopted.

“Clr Coltart noted that due to a procedural error, the Council resolution on the item in question had not captured the intentions of Councillors. However, the Committee members seemed to be in agreement that the affected applicant should receive additional compensation.

“Given the aforementioned, his view was that the Committee could amend the recommendations to include the provision of a piece of land as part of the overall compensation package for the property owner, in addition to the monetary compensation,” reads the council report.