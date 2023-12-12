Harvest House International to launch third album

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

Harvest House International (HHI) will on Friday launch their third album titled; Hakamah: The Revival at the Harvest House International Conference Center (HHICC).

In a statement, the church revealed that gospel music lovers will be taken on a journey of praise and worship as the event will be graced by internationally acclaimed gospel muso, Bishop Benjamin Dube from South Africa, and Minister Michael Mahendere, one of Zimbabwe’s top gospel artists.

“Hakamah will be released at Harvest House International Conference Centre (HHICC) in Bulawayo on Friday evening where nine songs will be presented live on stage while others will be screened on video,” reads the statement.

The production team will consist of Joyous Celebration co-founder, Lindelani Mkhize, Siyanqoba Mthethwa, also with Joyous Celebration and local producer; Tremier Msipa, brings in a wealth of experience in musical production.

“Gospel enthusiasts can expect a variety of genres including dancehall, rhumba, classical, techno among others. It is a blend of modern and traditional gospel, Hakamah is an offering for both young and the old, taking listeners through spiritual awakening.”

Videos that accompany the timeless gospel music were produced by local videographers, which include Umsebenzi ka Blaqs, Danny Lasker and AM Media.

According to the statement, music lovers familiar with Bulawayo can expect to see some of the city’s iconic buildings and monuments in the videos. HHI co-founder, Senior Reverend Dr Sarah Nyathi described the new offering as a project with a difference.

“We are excited that we are entering into new frontiers, and we are looking forward to breaking into the international gospel scene.” Dr Nyathi said.

“We are super proud of the development that we have seen with the choir, the growth that we have witnessed from the first recording.” Dr Nyathi added.

On Sunday, HHI will be hosting a clash of hub choirs, with over 20 HHI choirs at Selbourne Brooke, Bulawayo behind Fazak with thousands of cash prizes to be won.