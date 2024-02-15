Have you seen her: Police search for missing teen

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police is appealing for assistance to locate Pamela Mpofu an 18-year-old from Kingsdale suburb in Bulawayo who went missing on 1 January 2024.

In a statement, ZRP Press and Public Relations Officer Inspector Abednico Ncube said she was last seen by her father.

“Police is appealing for information that may assist in the location of a missing person Pamela Mpofu, a female adult aged 18 years of Kingsdale in Bulawayo. The missing person was last seen by her father on the 1st of January 2024 as she left home going to town to plait her hair and never returned up to now.

She is light in complexion , approximately 1.68 meters in height, slim built, black hair and has a scar on the left side of her lower lip with a stud on her nose,” said Insp Ncube.

Anyone with information is being advised to contact ZRP Queenspark on 0292-6411-1 or any nearest police station.

