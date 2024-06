A Bulawayo family is looking for their missing son Zothile Dube aged 27.

Zothile, who is mentally challenged, is tall and slim.

He was last seen last week Thursday wearing jeans, a Relay Jeans sweater and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabout should contact the following numbers:

077 637 7235

071 612 8727

071 651 8629

077 545 3204