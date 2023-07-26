HAZ names officials for Zambia development series

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) has named officials that will take charge of matches in the upcoming development series against Zambia.

The matches will take place in Harare between August 11-13 .

St John’s College who have an Astro Turf pitch will be the hosts.

The officials’ announced by HAZ are the technical delegate, umpires’ manager, HAZ representative, technical officials, umpires, event coordinator and the event supervisor. A total of 28 individuals managed to make the cut in the respective disciplines.

The development series are for Under-13s, Under-14s, Under-16 and Under-18s boys and girls and will also feature an international test series between the two nations. This will not be the first series to take place between the two nations.

In August last year, a similar development series took part at the same venue and was the first ever international age group series between Zimbabwe and Zambia and the first competition in Zimbabwe involving another country post Covid-19 restrictions.

Appointed Officials:

Technical Delegate: Niall Milner

Umpires Manager: Sharne Mayers

HAZ Rep: Tendayi Maredza

Technical Officials: Kholwani Jubane, Jamie Costas, Chiyevo Chingoka, Nomashawekazi Damasane, Rutendo Mangobe, Janie Wyngard, Gwyneth Mushayandebvu, Ruvimbo Magandi, Lana Kazimazondo, Emily de Beer, Tatenda Tagarira.

Umpires: Bryn Lowe, Munashe Mashoko, Mitchell Mayers, Sharne Mayers, Batsirai Ncube, Richard Shumba, Cydreck Starch, Adrian Muchatibaya, Harmony Johnson, Forbes Thindwa, Leecon Hadaga, Kudzai Chimbetete.

Event Coordinator: Carla Jones

Event Supervisor: Jamie Costas.