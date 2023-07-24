HAZ rallies behind the Gems

Brandon Moyo

THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) has shown support to the Zimbabwe women’s netball team that will compete in the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

HAZ took to their social media pages to show support for the Gems, as the netball team is affectionately known.

“The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe would like to wish the Gems all the best in their upcoming Netball World Cup journey. We know that you have been working hard for this moment, and we are confident that you will represent our country with pride. We know that you will give it your all on the world stage, and we will be cheering you on every step of the way! We know that you will make us all proud,” HAZ posted on their Facebook.

The World Cup begins on Friday and Zimbabwe, ranked 13th in the world, find themselves in a tough Pool A with heavyweights like Australia and Fiji.

On Sunday they lost their friendly match against England 64-36 and will have a chance to redeem themselves when they go up against Barbados. Their last two friendlies will be against Scotland and Wales before the World Cup opener against Australia on Friday.

Zimbabwe finished eighth in the previous World Cup campaign and will be hoping to improve on that performance.

The global event, which will feature 16 countries, will be played between July 28 and August 6 and for the first time in history, the tournament takes place on African soil. – @brandon_malvin