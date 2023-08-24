HAZ to host fundraising golf tourney

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) is set to host a fundraising golf tournament for the Under-21 national women’s team that is set to compete in the 2023 Junior World Cup.

The golf event is scheduled for 1 October at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course in Harare and the competition format will be four-ball alliance with best two scores counting.

It is part of the women’s under-21 national team’s road to Chile campaign. Registration is pegged at US$250 per four-ball.

The fee includes green fees, and light lunch at halfway point. It however, excludes caddy fees.

In terms of hole sponsorship, there are eight ‘priority holes’ pegged at US$300 each while the 10 ‘other’ holes are priced at US$200 each. Clubhouse/Amphitheatre and Putting Green are set at US$300 each.

The association is also welcome to championship prize sponsorship which includes sets of four-ball prizes for golf teams and any individual prize. – @brandon_malvin