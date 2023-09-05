HAZ to name squad for Olympic Qualifiers

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) is set to announce the men and women’s teams for the 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers.

The squads that will travel to Pretoria, South Africa for next year’s Olympic qualifiers will be announced on September 25.

This will give the steams time to gel together as the qualifiers are set to take place from October 29 to November 5.

Zimbabwe senior teams have managed to have a feel of international hockey after competing in the development series against Zambia last month where they managed to produce good results.

Zimbabwe and Zambia were using the series as part of their preparations.

Zimbabwe hockey boasts of rich history in the Olympics after the women’s team immortalised themselves in the 1980 games in Moscow by winning the first ever women’s gold medal in the sport.

The 2024 Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to August 11 in the French capital. – @brandon_malvin