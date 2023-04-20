Hazel Zisanhi re-elected ZIPR President

Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) is pleased to announce the re–election of its President, Hazel Zisanhi, for another one–year term of office in accordance with its constitution. Zisanhi, a seasoned corporate communications and stakeholder relations specialist, was given a fresh mandate to lead ZIPR at an Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Harare on April 14, 2023.

At the AGM, Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, a Media Mentor at Internews’ Rooted in Trust Project, was elected as the professional body’s new Vice President, while media and communications expert and Chapungu FC Public Relations Officer Kennedy Khombo takes over from Paidamoyo Chipunza as the Institute’ Secretary.

Prudence Mukandatsama was elected to take charge of the organization’s Public Relations & Publicity portfolio while Dr. Caven Masuku will be responsible for Education and Mentorship. Bongiwe Ngwenya and Lloyd Gumbo complete the seven–member ZIPR council and will both be responsible for the Social Media and Events portfolio.

Speaking after her re–election as ZIPR president, Zisanhi thanked her peers for entrusting her with a new term to run the affairs of the Institute and pledged to work tirelessly to organize events and programmes that will develop and strengthen the knowledge and skills of the professional body’s membership.

“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to the ZIPR Council members for re–electing me to be president of our esteemed professional body. It’s such an honour and privilege to serve in such a capacity and I’m truly humbled by your trust and confidence in me,” said Zisanhi.

“As the newly elected Council, we plan to successfully organize various training sessions, workshops and networking events, all aimed at enhancing the knowledge, skills and performance of our distinguished members while giving them value for their membership,” she added.

Hazel Zisanhi has more than a decade’s experience in corporate communications and the media. Presently, she is the Corporate Communications and Industry Relations Manager at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and the main news anchor at 3KTV. She is also a member of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee where she serves on its Media, Communication, Public Relations and Diplomacy Committee. Furthermore, Hazel sits on the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board.

The ZIPR is among the oldest professional organizations in Zimbabwe, having been established in 1957 as a professional and ethical body dedicated to serving and enhancing the interests of its members and the public relations profession.