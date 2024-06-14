Heads and Hooves owner commits suicide

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

RENOWNED cattle breeder, meat processor and owner of Heads and Hooves butchery, Mr Christopher Androliakos has died in a suspected case of suicide.

He was 58.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident which happened on Thursday in Famona, Bulawayo.

Inspector Ncube said the now deceased Mr Androliakos came back home on Wednesday evening and parked his vehicle at their Famona house.

His wife had travelled to Harare and the maid had knocked off and gone to her living quarters.

Insp Ncube said on Thursday morning the maid commenced her duties at around 6 am and found the doors of the main house still locked. She then proceeded to the now deceased’s bedroom window and knocked but there was no response.

“After waiting for some time, she entered through the kitchen window which is always kept open to allow movements of the cat. As she was moving along the corridor towards the main bedroom she discovered the body of the now deceased hanging on the ceiling loft on a nylon rope and a police report was made,” said Insp Ncube.

Apart from running a thriving butchery business, Mr Chris Androliakos won several accolades for showcasing high-value breeds at the Bulawayo Agricultural Society show which runs concurrently with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 27-year-old male who was intending to fly to Johannesburg on a plane that was scheduled to depart Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport at 5:30 pm for his medical checkup committed suicide by hanging himself at the international departure toilet of the airport.

Insp Ncube confirmed the incident and said the victim has been identified as Cecil Elisha.

“He went to the toilets and took long to return thereby delaying the flight to depart. The airport AVSEC officer started looking for him and he found him hanging at the back of the door of the international departure toilet.

“He used a nylon rope to hang himself on the hinge which is at the back of the toilet door. A police report was made,” said Inp Ncube