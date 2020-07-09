Health Ministry embarks on virtual condomise campaign

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has embarked on a virtual condomise campaign targeting young people on social media with the aim of educating them on the proper use of male and female condoms.

In the campaign, the Ministry will work with United Nations Population Fund, where they will engage local musician Trevor Dongo of the Ndokuda fame to further the message.

The Ministry is also working with a local non-governmental organisation, Students and Youth Working on reproductive Health Action Team (SAYWHAT).

Posting on their Twitter account, the Ministry noted that due to the Covid-19 necessitated lockdown a lot of youths were spending a lot of time on social media hence the need to target them in such vital campaigns.

“In this lockdown, young people spend considerable time on social media, and the Virtual Condomize Campaign will provide entertainment and education on the correct and consistent use of male and female condoms. General information on sexual and reproductive health will also be provided.

“The campaign will be conducted in partnership with Trevor Dongo on his #ThirstyThursday show, which is an entertainment show that targets young people to get entertained and to engage with the artist,” reads the tweet.

The show will be beamed live on Dongo’s Facebook page as well as Zimbolivetv and Zimcelebs.