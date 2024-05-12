Heartfelt playlist on Mother’s Day

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

MOTHERS occupy a special and irreplaceable place in the hearts of most Zimbabweans.

Those who have been blessed enough to grow up with their mothers know the profound impact they have on their lives. The special relationship between children and their mothers often begins during the very conception of life.

For nine months, mother and child are intricately connected, with the foetus relying on the sustenance and care provided by their parent. During this period, the unborn child is nurtured not only by the nourishment received from the mother’s food and drink but also by the immeasurable love and attention bestowed upon them.

This dynamic bond between mother and child typically endures beyond birth, and many Zimbabweans can attest to the unwavering strength and love that mothers possess. Mothers often go to extraordinary lengths to ensure the well-being and happiness of their families. Whether it is through their tireless efforts to provide for their children or their unwavering emotional support, mothers consistently demonstrate their dedication and commitment.

In every corner of Zimbabwe, mothers demonstrate their unwavering commitment to their families. Along roadsides, street corners and in the fields, they leave no stone unturned in their quest to provide for their children. Their resilience and determination serve as a testament to the immeasurable love they hold for their families.

Throughout the years, Zimbabwean musicians have been deeply inspired by the profound role that mothers play in everyday life. As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, Sunday News has compiled a playlist of songs created by some of the country’s musicians, paying homage to the influential role of mothers.

Ngivulele — Lovemore Majaivana:

Ngivulele is regarded as Lovemore Majaivana’s first major commercial success. The song resonates with many young individuals who face numerous obstacles while striving for success. Majaivana passionately pleads with his mother to clear his path and open doors that seem closed to him. This heartfelt song reflects the high regard in which many Zimbabweans hold their mothers, acknowledging them as both the arbiters of failure and success in life.

Hakuendwe — Oliver Mtukudzi:

Oliver Mtukudzi’s classic song is based on a ChiShona proverb that vividly portrays the pain and challenges that await those who choose to pursue greener pastures far from home. This song strikes a chord with many Zimbabweans who have had to leave their homeland in search of economic opportunities. In Hakuendwe, a mother becomes a person and a sanctuary, providing solace and refuge from a harsh and demanding world. As Zimbabweans venture across the globe in pursuit of a better life, they often yearn for the days when their mothers shielded them from the realities of the world.

Mama Mama — Sandra Ndebele:

This song served as Sandra Ndebele’s introduction to the world. While it may not be rich in lyrical complexity, its beauty lies in its simplicity. Mama Mama resonates with African children as Ndebele passionately pleads for opportunities and blessings that can only come from the love and support of their mothers. It serves as a heartfelt tribute to the role that mothers play in shaping the lives of their children.

Mhai — Tocky Vibes:

For the Zimdancehall generation, Tocky Vibes’ song Mhai has become an anthem that reflects their aspirations and their desire to honour the women who have sacrificed everything for them. The song showcases Tocky Vibes’ lyrical prowess as he eloquently illustrates the multifaceted roles that mothers play as protectors, cheerleaders, advisors and caregivers to their children. Furthermore, it serves as a timely reminder for individuals not to forget their roots when they experience success in life.

Mama — Jah Prayzah:

Jah Prayzah, one of Zimbabwe’s most popular musicians, released the song Mama as a tribute to mothers. The song expresses gratitude and admiration for the unconditional love, sacrifices and guidance provided by mothers.

Mwari Vakanaka — Sulumani Chimbetu:

Sulumani Chimbetu, a renowned Zimbabwean musician, composed the song Mwari Vakanaka (God is Good) as a tribute to mothers. The song acknowledges the pivotal role that mothers play in shaping the lives of their children and celebrates their selflessness and unwavering support.

Mama I Love You — Alick Macheso:

Alick Macheso, a prominent Zimbabwean sungura musician, released the song Mama I Love You as a heartfelt tribute to mothers. The song expresses deep affection and appreciation for the love and care provided by mothers throughout their children’s lives.

On this special day dedicated to honouring mothers, let us express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the unwavering love, sacrifices and guidance that mothers provide. Their influence and impact extend far beyond words, shaping the lives of individuals and nurturing the future of Zimbabwe.

Happy Mother’s Day!