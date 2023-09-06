Heath Streak cremated as per his last wish

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

THE late Zimbabwe Cricket legend, Heath Streak, has been cremated as per his wishes, Zimpapers Sports Hub can reveal.

The legendary Streak passed on at the age of 49 at his family farm at Enthokozweni in Inyathi, Matabeleland South, on Sunday and family spokesperson and longtime friend, John Rennie confirmed the development.

“I can confirm that Heath Streak has been cremated as per his wish and there will be a memorial service in Bulawayo on Friday,” said Rennie.

There will be a memorial service for the Chevrons legend on Friday afternoon at Mystique Gardens in Bulawayo. – @brandon_malvin