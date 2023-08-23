HEATH Streak is alive.

By Lovemore Dube

Karen Streak, the mother of the former Zimbabwe international cricket all-rounder has just confirmed that it is fake news that her son is no more.

Zimbabweans have been on overdrive announcing that the former star cricketer died yesterday.

This even includes his former teammate Henry Olonga.

“Heath is not well, but he is fine. He is here at the farm walking about and cracking jokes.

“As a family we are disturbed by the news and the phone has not stopped ringing, considering who Heath is. I am picking up the phones so that I put the record straight,” said Karen.

Heath has not been well for sometime and was diagnosed with stage four cancer and has been receiving treatment at home and in South Africa.

The family spokesperson, Joseph Rego also confirmed this morning that Heath is alife and at the farm.

“He is fine, it’s not true that he is no more. I would have been among the first ones to know and release the information,” said Rego a long time friend and advisor of Streak.