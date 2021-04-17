Heath Streaks resigns from own academy, Zimbabwe Youth Cricket Academy becomes new name

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO days after he was banned from all cricket involvement by the International Council for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, Heath Streak has stepped down from entire his responsibilities at the Old Mutual Streak Academy, which has also been renamed the Zimbabwe Youth Cricket Academy.

Streak, the founder of the academy which opened its doors to the public in 2014 was on Wednesday banned for eight years by the world cricket governing body after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Indian Joseph Rego, who was the institution’s chief executive officer, has taken over as the academy president and chairman of the Trust. Rego’s deputy is Bulawayo businessman Elifasi Mashaba, who is also the founding chairman of the academy as well as a trustee.

In a statement released on Friday at a press conference held shortly after the academy’s board of trustees held an extra ordinary meeting held in the wake of Streak’s banning by the ICC, a request was accepted from the former Zimbabwe captain to have his name removed from the institution.

“In the meeting held at the academy on Friday the 16th of April 2021, Trustees accepted and formally ratified the resignation of Streak from all academy related operations and Trust. The board also accepted the request made by Streak that the name of the Trust and the academy be changed,’’ read the statement.

Besides Rego and Mashaba, the rest of the academy's trustees are Denis Streak, Viresh Naik, David Coltart and Rajesh Patel.