Heavens on earth for Trukumb FC players, coaches

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

TRUKUMB Mining director Thembelihle Moyo has promised heavens on earth to his club’s players and coaches provided that they post positive results in the Zifa Central Region Division One League.

Captained by ginger haired Brian Benge, Trukumb Mine, who were formerly known as Talen Vision Academy when they competed in the Matabeleland South Division Two League, graduated into division football after conquering all and sundry to gain promotion into the Zifa Central Division One League.

“We did well in the previous year and we should continue to shine. We are looking forward to another promotion, nothing can stop us. We have hired a coach (Lizwe Sweswe) whose curriculum vitae speaks volumes.

“Now all that we need is teamwork and transparency. If positive results do come our way, who are we to deny you the team much needed incentives. Go there and win and you guys are going to be pampered and protected. We just need to get organised and aim for a common goal,” said Moyo.

Trukumb Mine FC recently beat Highlanders and Caps United to the signature of Sweswe, who was formerly with FC Platinum as assistant coach.

At ambitious Trukumb Mine, the soft spoken Sweswe (45) now heads a technical department that has veteran coach Makhosi Mbeba and towering Ntokozo Tshuma as his assistant coaches.

Former Highlanders gloves-man Johannes Tshuma is the club’s goalkeepers’ coach. Ex Bossso, How Mine, Chicken Inn and Njube Sundowns midfield dynamo, Heritein Masuku was unveiled as Trukumb Mine FC kit manager, Harold Mabikwa as medic with Bongani Langa assuming the role of club manager at a function that was also witnessed by Trukumb Mining Private Limited officials Jason Sibanda, Samantha Musekiwa and Mishon Tshabalala.

Sibanda said they were ecstatic to bring on board a coach in the quality of Sweswe, who has an impressive track record in local football circles. “Sweswe brings with him lots of experience. It is our hope he will enjoy his stay. At Trukumb we are a family and we are looking to have a long-term relationship with him,” said Sibanda.

Sweswe reportedly fell out of favour with new FC Platinum head coach Pieter de Jongh, forcing him to leave the three-time league champions

