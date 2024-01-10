Heavy rains expected in Zim

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department has warned the country’s citizenry of expected heavy rainfall and possible thunder and hailstorms in some parts of the country starting on Thursday to around Wednesday 17 January 2023.

They said the public must watch out for localised heavy rains (over 50 mm) with lightning and hailstorms in some places. They of warned of the possibility of the rains blowing off rooftops, causing flash floods, and falling trees due to strong winds.

Road users have also been warned to watch out for potholes that may be covered in water which may cause damage to cars and accidents.

“Stay indoors during thunderstorms unless if it is an emergency as rain may affect outdoor activities. Plan with the weather in mind. If travel is necessary, please take caution on the roads as visibility may be reduced and there may be hidden flood dangers. Do not attempt to cross flooded rivers on foot or in vehicles,” said the MSD in a statement.

The MSD said excessive moisture may cause poorly constructed buildings to collapse and warned people to reinforce structures of questionable stability.

The department emphasised on the need to avoid crossing flooded rivers, swollen streams, areas where flash flooding has occurred, or where flowing water is above ankle height noting that a 30 cm depth of flowing water has the capacity to sweep away large vehicles.

“Wait for the water to subside before attempting to cross, even though flooding is caused by heavy rains that occurred somewhere. Do not hide under trees or in isolated sheds during thunderstorms as these are prone to lightning strikes,” they added. @NyembeziMu