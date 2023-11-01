Heightened security for Zimsec exams

Harare Bureau

PUBLIC examination question papers are now being delivered to exam centres under security escort on the day candidates sit the test under new measures meant to prevent leakages.

Ordinary and Advanced Level learners began writing public exams on October 16.

Under new regulations introduced recently by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec), individuals convicted of leaking exam papers now face up to nine years in prison.

Learners found guilty of the same offence will have their results nullified.

To date, eight people have been arrested for fraudulently selling fake exam papers on social media.

In an interview with our Harare Bureau, Zimsec public relations manager Ms Nicky Dhlamini-Moyo said: “Zimsec has introduced security measures, including daily distribution of examinations question papers and supply of Zimsec answer sheets and chemicals (to exam centres).

“We have also made sure that we have security teams across the country conducting checks and monitoring exams as they progress.”

She said there was a marginal drop in the number of candidates who have registered for this year’s exams compared to last year.

“There are 287 167 registered Ordinary Level candidates for the 2023 November examinations, whereas in 2022, there were 295 122,” she added.

“There are 35 061 registered Advanced Level candidates for the November 2023 examinations, whereas in 2022, there were 37 613 candidates.

“There is a slight decrease in candidature at both levels.

“Zimsec cannot conclusively determine why there is a difference as the registration comes from schools.”

Overall, about 322 000 learners will sit both Ordinary and Advanced Level exams.

National Association of School Heads president Mr Arthur Maphosa commended Zimsec for implementing measures to curb leakages.

“I am happy to say the measures that were introduced by Zimsec have worked considering that last year we had started receiving issues of leakages,” he said.

“However, I am shocked that the number of learners who registered for this year’s exams has decreased.

“This year, everything is going on very well and there are no learners who have been caught on the wrong side of the law, except for people who were caught selling question papers on social media.

“We were actually expecting an increase because a number of learners were funded by BEAM (Basic Education Assistance Module).”