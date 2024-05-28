Herdboy nabbed for murder after being on the run since 2022

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

A herd boy who was employed in Chadeda village, Beitbridge, allegedly killed his employer in November 2022 over a salary dispute and has been on the run since was recently finally arrested after police managed to track the victim’s cellphone he had stolen after committing the offence.

Mkholeli Ndlovu (24) was arraigned before the Beitbridge Magistrates Court facing one count of murder.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe revealed that Ndlovu had allegedly murdered his now-deceased employer, Teboka Sebata (58) over a salary dispute.

“The state alleges that on 13 November 2022 at around 9am at Chadeda village the accused person killed the now deceased Teboka Sebata following a dispute regarding his outstanding wages. The accused person was the now-deceased’s herdboy.

“When he asked for his wages the now-deceased told him that she could not pay him at that moment as she had no money, The accused got angry took an axe, and struck her on the head and neck several times. He took her kitchen utensils and cell phone before leaving the scene, the now-deceased later died from the extensive head and neck injuries inflicted by the accused,” reads the statement.

Ndlovu is said to have fled the scene after committing the alleged offence and was only arrested on 20 May this year.

“The accused person fled soon after killing the now deceased and was on the run until the 20″ of May 2024 when he was arrested in Kwekwe where the Police located him after tracking the now deceased’s cellphone,” reads the statement.

He was remanded in custody to 7 June 2024.