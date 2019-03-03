Herentals Colleges join clean-up campaign

Tendai Bhebe, Sunday Life Correspondent

HERENTALS Group of Colleges embraced the National Clean-Up Campaign which was declared by President Mnangagwa after the Cholera pandemic outbreak which claimed over 30 lives countrywide.

President Mnangagwa declared every first Friday of the month to be a National Clean-Up Day.

“As Herentals Group of Colleges we are very excited to participate in this Campaign because it helps to preserve our environment and curb the outbreak of life threatening pandemics such as Cholera, Typhoid, TB and other water borne diseases,” said Mr Mduduzi Ndlovu, the Herentals Regional Manager, after the college held a clean-up exercise at various areas in Bulawayo on Friday.

Mr Ndlovu, who was also actively participating in the Clean-Up campaign, said the three Herentals College Centres in Bulawayo will always participate in the future Clean-Up programmes as their way to spruce up the image of College.

“At Herentals, we always teach cleanliness to our students so our participation in this exercise seeks to practice what we preach” said Mrs Thulani Chiponda, the principal and Matabeleland Regional Manager.

Mrs Chiponda further said “Herentals is fully committed to support all national efforts to keep Zimbabwe clean.”

Mr Dictator Maphosa, also a principal at one of the Herentals Centres in Bulawayo chipped in to say “At Herentals we teach about keeping our environment clean. We always emphasise that there’s only one earth so we are all responsible for looking after it. We walk the talk at Herentals College. Cleanliness is next to Godliness”

All the three Bulawayo Herentals Centres, namely Herentals Nkulumane, Herentals Lobengula and Herentals George Silundika actively participated in the National Clean-Up Campaign. Herentals Nkulumane cleaned at Manemo Shopping Centre in Nkulumane, Herentals George Silundika cleaned around the market on 5th Avenue while Herentals Lobengula cleaned around 6th Avenue and Lobengula Street.

This was a productively well spent day for Herentals Group of Colleges.