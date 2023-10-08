Herentals dash DeMbare title hopes

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos………… 0

Herentals…… (1) 1

Dynamos suffered another setback in their quest for this year’s league title after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Herentals at the National Sports Stadium.

DeMbare skipper Frank Makarati turned the ball into his own goal after only eight minutes as the Glamour Boys failed to take advantage of Saturday’s result between FC Platinum and log leaders Ngezi Platinum to close the gap in the championship race.

They remained 11 points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, albeit with a game in hand, going into the last eight games of the season.

DeMbare, who played a goalless draw at Triangle, had a difficult outing against Herentals.

The Students signalled their intentions for this match just from the way their coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva assembled his team.

To match pace and energy of their opponents, the Herentals coach omitted 52-year-old club owner Innocent Benza from the starting lineup in favour of the younger and more adventurous.

Benza watched from the bench as his side took control of the game early in the first half, with his son Tino Benza working hard upfront after he was given the captain’s armband.

Herentals seized the upper hand neutralised the midfield where the usually dominant DeMbare trio of Donald Mudadi, Junior Makunike and Tanaka Shandirwa were not given the space to play.

The trio looked out of sorts for the most parts of the game as Herentals had the numbers in midfield, with former DeMbare trio of Edgar Mhungu, Godfrey Mukambi and Alu Maliselo winning most of the duels. The Students were solid and more organised at the back and DeMbare were kept at bay.

Teams:

Dynamos: P. Tafiremutsa, E. Jalai, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, F. Makarati, T. Shandirwa (K. Madera, 60th min), J. Makunike, D. Mudadi (E. Illunga, 82nd min) I. Sadiki (J. Bakari, 82nd min), E. Ziocha (A. Masiiwa, 60th min), N. Chintuli (E. Chikona, 71st min)

Herentals: N. Antonio, C. Nyatondo, M. Chimedza (B. Majarira, 70th min), K. Chitavire, G. Mukambi, A. Maliselo (G. Chinobva, 70th min), Z. Ruguchu, E. Mhungu (W. Kapumha, 46th min) , D. Marowa, T. Benza, B. Phiri