Herentals expelled from Premier Soccer League again

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE drama surrounding Herentals Football Club is far from over after the Premier Soccer League once again expelled them from the country’s top flight league for taking football matters to court.

On top of that, Herentals have been fined $100 000, a fine they should settle by the end of March.

In the judgement released on Tuesday, the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee found Herentals guilty since they had not yet withdrawn the case from the courts.

“The PSL Disciplinary Committee expelled Herentals FC from the Premier Soccer League for taking football matters to court. In addition, the club has been fined One Hundred Thousand dollars ($100 000) together with the costs of the hearing. The fine should be paid by 31 March 2020,’’ concluded the statement from the PSL.

Herentals last week successfully reversed the verdict by the PSL disciplinary committee to find them guilty in a match-fixing for allegedly manipulating their league encounter against Black Rhinos.

The Students, who were docked three points and slapped with a $300 000 fine after being found guilty on charges of employing dirty tactics to secure three points against Black Rhinos last year. It meant Herentals had kept their PSL slot. With the latest judgment, it remains to be seen if they appeal to Zifa again.

