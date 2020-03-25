Herentals FC thrown OUT of PSL

Fungai Muderere

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has thrown Herentals out of the league for taking football matters to court.

The Club was charged for breaching the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations Order 31 which states that it is an act of misconduct on the part of the Club where: 31.1.5 It fails to comply with or contravenes any provisions of the Constitution and these orders, the ZIFA Constitution and Rules of the Association, the CAF Statutes and the FIFA Statutes as well as the laws of the game. 31.1.21 It, inclusive of its officials, players, servants, or duly authorised (expressed or implied) representatives or supporters commits any act or makes any statement, either orally or in writing, or has been responsible for conduct which is considered ungentlemanly, insulting or improper behaviour or likely to bring the game, sponsors, any member, the League, ZIFA, CAF, or FIFA into disrepute.

The club also breached Article 53.1 of the PSL Statutes which states that: PSL, its Members, Players, Officials and match and player’s agents will not take any dispute to Ordinary Courts unless specifically provided for in these Statutes and FIFA regulations. Any disagreement shall be submitted to the jurisdiction of PSL, ZIFA, CAF and FIFA.

The club pleaded guilty to the offence and the PSL Disciplinary Committee noted that the club had not withdrawn the matter from the courts. The PSL Disciplinary Committee expelled Herentals FC from the Premier Soccer League for taking football matters to court. In addition, the club has been fined One hundred thousand dollars (ZWL $100 000) together with the costs of the hearing. The fine should be paid by 31 March 2020.