Herentals hunt for first win of the season in Bulawayo

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WHEN Herentals College walk out at Barbourfields Stadium to face Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter on Saturday, they will be searching for first win the City of Kings this season.

On the two occasions they have been to Bulawayo this season, Herentals have only walked away with a point and failed to score any goals. In March the Students were taught a good football lesson by Highlanders who clobbered them 4-0 at Barbourfields Stadium before they drew 0-0 with Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium in May.

Despite having a not so bad season, the Blessing Majarira captained Herentals have not beaten any Bulawayo team at all this season. They played out 1-1 draws against Bulawayo City and Bulawayo Chiefs when the two teams visited Harare.

Majarira said they are not concerned about what has transpired in the past and were also not underestimating any opponents.

“We are going to treat game as it is not focusing on history and we are not even underrating any premier league teams because we are all equal we just need to focus and put our mentality together as players to grind results,’’ said Majarira.

Herentals head into this weekend’s matches in seventh spot. The Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva coached Herentals have won eight, drawn the same number of matches and suffered defeat six times. On why they have not won against Bulawayo teams this season, Mutiwekuziva had this to say “Unfamiliarity with each other and sometimes just unlucky particularly against City and Chiefs.”

Some of the most high profile wins they have secured were the 1-0 triumph over Herentals and the 3-0 drubbing handed out to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Herentals have collected just two points from their last two matches after a 1-1 stalemate with Manica Diamonds and 0-0 draw with Whawha.

