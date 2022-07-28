Herentals hunt for first win of the season in Bulawayo

The Sunday News
Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter
WHEN Herentals College walk out at Barbourfields Stadium to face Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter on Saturday, they will be searching for first win the City of Kings this season.
On the two occasions they have been to Bulawayo this season, Herentals have only walked away with a point and failed to score any goals. In March the Students were taught a good football lesson by Highlanders who clobbered them 4-0 at Barbourfields Stadium before they drew 0-0 with Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium in May.
Despite having a not so bad season, the Blessing Majarira captained Herentals have not beaten any Bulawayo team at all this season. They played out 1-1 draws against Bulawayo City and Bulawayo Chiefs when the two teams visited Harare.
Majarira said they are not concerned about what has transpired in the past and were also not underestimating any opponents.
“We are going to treat game as it is not focusing on history and we are not even underrating any premier league teams because we are all equal we just need to focus and put our mentality together as players to grind results,’’ said Majarira.
