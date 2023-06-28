Herentals Queens player scoops May FUZ player of the month accolade

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HERENTALS Queens Football Club player Maudy Mafuruse has been named the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Player of the Month for May.

She was battling for the top honor with Chido Dzingirai and Christabel Katona. Dzingirai does duty for Correctional Queens and Katona is a Black Rhinos Queens player

The monthly award is sponsored by Doves’ Zororo Phumulani.

For winning the FUZ Award, Maudy walks away with a customized FUZ Trophy, Voucher of US$ 100 and soccer boots donated by French-based Zimbabwean international Marshall Munetsi.

The award was introduced in mid-2019 for both men and women in a bid to promote and safeguard the welfare of local footballers.

This monthly event will culminate in an annual gala event to honour the best player in the local league as voted for by fellow players. These awards recognise achievement, hard work, professional success and are a challenge for players to excel.

The unique nature of these awards is that they are an opportunity for players themselves to honour one another for the great achievements and hence encourage fair play, oneness and healthy competition in football.

Every player gets an opportunity to vote for their player of the month and the result is announced by FUZ with the aid of the team captains.

The winners, both male and female, are awarded a trophy, and a monetary prize

[email protected]