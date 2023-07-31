Herentals Queens Thump Queen Lozikeyi

Gerald Sibanda

NATIONAL Women’s Soccer League log leaders Herentals Queens thumped Queen Lozikeyi 15-0 at Bulawayo Chiefs Village to cement their place.

With the top of the log being tightly congested, the victory might have also come with an intention to make a statement to the other title chasing sides that the students mean business.

They now have 35 points, one ahead of Black Rhinos Queens who have 34 points.

The Harare based side, who are slowly establishing themselves as the giants of women’s football in the country, will also be impressed by the fact that the better goal difference might help them come the end of the season with very few points separating the teams at the top. After their emphatic victory, they now have a +56 goal difference, 14 ahead of Black Rhinos Queens.

Second placed Black Rhinos Queens took full advantage of Harare City and Correctional Queens’ 2-2 draw as they beat Maningi Youth Academy 1-0 away from home.

Third and fourth placed Harare City Queens and Correctional Queens played out to an entertaining 2-2 draw at Wagadugu Stadium.

Both sides now have 32 points and are three behind Herentals Queens.

Bottom club Shine Shine Queens’ loss 4-0 at home against 10th positioned Chipembere Queens. They now have lost 11 matches, the most in the league and are tied with second from bottom Queen Lozikeyi on three.

Week 14 Results:

Maningi Queens 0-1 Black Rhinos Queens, Borrow Jets 0-4 Black Mambas Queens, Faithdrive Academy 4-1 Yadah Queens, Shine Shine Queens 0-4 Chipembere Queens, Correctional Queens 2-2 Harare City Queens, Queens Lozikeyi 0-15 Herentals Queens