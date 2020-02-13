Herentals summoned by PSL for attempting to bribe Bulawayo Chiefs coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

IT never rains but pours for Herentals as they have been summoned to appear before a Premier Soccer League disciplinary hearing after Bulawayo Chiefs reported that they tried to bribe their coach at the end of last season.

PSL said in a statement sent out on Thursday that Herentals had been ordered to present themselves before the league’s disciplinary committee on 20 February to answer to charges of trying to bribe Bulawayo Chiefs coach, Thulani Sibanda. Herentals beat Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 in their last match of the season, which guaranteed them a further stay in the PSL.

“The PSL has summoned Herentals FC to a disciplinary hearing after Bulawayo Chiefs reported an alleged attempt to bribe their coach and players before their Castle Lager PSL match played at Luveve on 14 December 2019. The disciplinary hearing will take place on 20 February 2020,’’ read the statement from the PSL.

Herentals were last month found guilty of match fixing by the PSL disciplinary committee and their result against Black Rhinos was been forfeited which meant the Harare based team was relegated from the country’s top flight league. The outcome meant that Chapungu, who were relegated after finishing a point behind Herentals, had bounced back into the top flight.

On top of that, Herentals were fined $300 000, with the PSL stating that in the event that the club does not comply with any part of this penalty, they will not be allowed to participate in any football or football-related activities for the next ten years.

Herentals have since approached Zifa challenging the decision by the PSL disciplinary committee to demote them, with that appeal still to be heard by the football mother body.

