Heroes Day Preps on course

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day commemorations are on course with a range of events lined up for the day, Cabinet has said.

According to a Post Cabinet Briefing, the 2023 National Heroes celebrations will be held on Monday 14th August, 2023, under the theme “Remebering Our Heroes – Nyika Inovakwa Nevene vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo”. “Preparations for the event are well on course, with adequate logistical arrangements for the mobilisation and transportation of members of the public to and from the venue having been made. The event will be presided over by His Excellency the President, and all the 196 heroes and heroines’ families have been invited.

“In line with the Second Republic’s Devolution and Decentralisation ethos, provinces and districts will be allocated buses for the transportation of the public,” said Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa in a Post-Cabinet Briefing.

Each of the rural provinces will be allocated five buses, while each district will get one. Harare Metropolitan Province will have 50 buses and Bulawayo Metropolitan Province 15.

Entertainment during the Heroes Day commemoration event will be provided by Maungira Enharira, Heavenly Praises Choir and Vatumwa VaMwari. The Zimbabwe Republic Police Band will also be on stand-by.

A Heroes Gala will also be held at Vengere Stadium in Rusape Town, Manicaland Province on the night of 14 August 2023 with 23 artists.

Cabinet noted that the day will also see three citizens and one organisation being honoured for their outstanding achievements in service of the nation. These are Dr. Sikhulile Moyo, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Dr. Agnes Mahomva, and the Angel of Hope Foundation.

The 2023 Defence Forces Day will be celebrated on 15th August, 2023 at the National Sports Stadium under the theme “Brick by Brick, Stone Upon Stone – Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Creating a Conducive Environment for the Attainment of Vision 2030”. As a service to the nation during peace times, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces are undertaking numerous community assistance projects throughout the country. These projects will be handed over during the Community Assistance Week by the Minister of Defence and War Vererans Affairs Cde Oppah Muchinguri.

A medical outreach programme during which general medical consultations will be conducted free of charge will be part of commemorations.

“An invitation has been extended to the Malawi Defence Forces to send a team that will contest for the Defence Forces Trophy against the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Soccer Select Team,” added Minister Mutsvangwa.

The nation is also being advised that the National Heroes Day commemorations will also be held in all the other country’s provinces and districts, but the Defence Forces Day celebrations will be limited to the provinces.

