Heroes laid to rest in historic funeral

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ACTING President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday presided over the historical burial of Foreign Affairs Minister Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Sibusiso Moyo, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former prisons chief Major General (Retired) Paradzai Zimondi who were laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre at a triple funeral.

Dr Moyo died on Wednesday last week while Dr Matiza and Major-General (Retired) Zimondi both died on Friday. The three died of Covid-19 related health complications.

Addressing mourners during the burial of the the trio, Acting President Chiwenga spoke of the pain brought about by the pandemic. The interment of the three follows the double burial last week of the late veteran nationalist Cde Morton Malianga and the late Manicaland Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.

“The Covid-19 pandemic which has ravaged the entire world has not spared the Republic of Zimbabwe. The country has witnessed, in the past three weeks or so weeks, a surge in the new Covid-19 variant, which has claimed the lives of many of our citizenry, including the national heroes we are laying to rest here today, at this national shrine. We were here a few days ago, to lay to rest fellow comrades Morton Malianga and Dr. Ellen Gwaradzimba.

“One would expect that when tragedy strikes, it would gradually abate. This has not been the case with Covid-19 pandemic, as it is still fiercely with us and only God knows when it will end. This is the scourge that has claimed the lives of our gallant comrades, Honourable Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo; Honourable Dr. Architect Biggie Matiza and former Commissioner General (Retired) Willis Paradzai Zimondi,” he said.

Acting President Chiwenga noted how the three had dedicated their lives to the upliftment of the lives of Zimbabweans, both before and after independence.

“The common phenomenon about these three is, most importantly, that they participated immensely in the liberation struggle, a war that was waged to dislodge a Rhodesian regime that had dispossessed the indigent Zimbabwean of their birthright, the land. Secondly, three comrades worked very hard to improve the lives of people of the people, post-independence, in a peaceful environment,” he said.

Acting President Chiwenga chronicled Minister Moyo’s history in the liberation struggle, a history that began when he decided to take up arms at the age of 15.

“At a very tender age of 15 years, when he was in Form 3 at Manama Secondary School, the late Minister Moyo, together with 410 boys and girls accompanied by their teachers, left Rhodesia in the company of ZIPRA combatants and crossed the border into Botswana on 27 January 1977, to seek training in order to fight the oppressive colonial regime. They later crossed into Zambia, where the late Hon. Minister received initial training at CGT Base, where the current Commander Defence Forces, General P. V. Sibanda was Camp Commandant,” he said.

Like Minister Moyo, the late Minister Matiza also joined the war effort at a very young age.

Acting President Chiwenga outlined how, while at Freedom Camp in Zambia, Minister Matiza sustained injuries which he never fully recovered from.

“When Joel went to Zambia, he ended up at Freedom Camp, just outside Lusaka, which, as of 1975, was now being run by ZIPRA. Freedom is dear to us, as much as Chimoio, Nyadzonia, Tembwe and Doroi because these were the camp sites where the Rhodesian forces committed atrocities against our freedom fighters, unarmed recruits and refugees. In 1978, the young Cde Destroyer Ndlovu was at Freedom Camp when the Rhodesians bombed it, killing over four hundred Zimbabweans and injuring many others, including our late national hero. The late hero sustained injuries from which he never fully recovered,” he said.

Acting President Chiwenga also spoke highly of Major-General (Retired) Zimondi, who he once had the pleasure of serving under during the liberation war effort.

“Cde Tonderai Nyika was a close friend and fellow member of the ZANLA High Command. Due to his diligence and military strategy acumen, he was given operational tasks that made a great impact in turning around the tide of the liberation war effort against the Rhodesian colonial establishment,” he said.