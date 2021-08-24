High Court interviews date set

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Interviews for the nine High Court Judges that had been postponed due to Covid-19 have been set for 30 August to 1 September 2021.

In a statement, the Judicial Services Commission said the 35 candidates set aside for the interviews will be interviewed in Harare.

Members of the public are however, discouraged from attending the public interviews for health concerns.

“As previously advised and in the interest of public health, the Judicial Service Commission discourages members of the public from physically attending at the venue of the interviews. To secure compliance with the requirement to hold the interviews in public the proceedings will be streamed live on Judicial Services Commission media platforms (Twitter and Facebook). The Judicial Service Commission has engaged the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, to have the interview proceedings beamed live,” reads the statement.

Court operations had been postponed in compliance with level four national lock down regulations which prohibited gatherings.

@NyembeziMu