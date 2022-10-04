High expectations for Zimbabwe at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

WITH Zimbabwean legend Dave Houghton at the helm and their recent white-ball form extremely good, expectations are high for Zimbabwe heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Expectations are much higher for the African country since Houghton took over as coach and it is worth noting that Zimbabwe have only lost one T20I since the former skipper took the coaching reins in June this year. They also registered an upset 50-over victory over Australia in Queensland last month, so confidence will be sky high within the camp. Skipper Craig Ervine will be relied upon to contribute runs at the top of the order alongside Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza, while pacer Brad Evans and spinning all-rounder Ryan Burl are among a number of decent options that Zimbabwe have at their disposal with the ball.

Heading into the tournament which starts on 16 October, Zimbabwe (11) are ranked higher than two of their first round group opponents – Ireland (12) and Scotland (15) – with Caribbean side the West Indies (7) the only team they will face in the opening round with a higher team ranking. As such, Zimbabwe can be expected to finish in the top two of their group and at the very least qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Zimbabwe have appeared five times the tournament, in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. In all those occasions, they have bowed out in the first round and will be expecting to do better this time around.

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.

Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

