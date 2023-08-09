High hopes for local athletics

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 26 as they seek to plan for the 2023/24 season.

BBA plans to introduce a new league to be named the Elite Basketball League this coming season.

Last year, the BBA had the A, B and C leagues.

However, the introduction of the Elite League will need a vote from the association’s council.

The league’s proposal reads as follows: The 2023/24 Elite League will have six teams. The top four teams from last season will remain in the Elite League. The winners of B League from last season shall automatically join the Elite League. The bottom teams shall be relegated.

“Teams placed 5, 6 and 7 shall have play-offs with the team placed second in B league. The four teams shall have play – offs and winner shall join A league to make it a six-team league.

“This being the existing and agreed format why not star with those six teams. I can imagine all the Congress coming to draft and agree on something only for fewer clubs changing it.

“Lakers supports the Proposed A, Elite League but with six teams as proposed by the House in a full meeting. BBA chairperson Sinda Mono said: “We look forward to the start of the new season sometime in September. The dates and affiliation fees will be set at our AGM.”

