High hopes for Zimbabwe Saints’ return

Lovemore Dube

THE Zifa Southern Region and Zimbabwe Saints lawyers are expected to meet soon to discuss the way forward after weeks of uncertainty over the club’s future in the Division One League.

Zimbabwe Saints were found to be out of order at the Zifa Southern Region Assembly general meeting. They had as of March 25 still not paid their affiliation fee for the season and owed from the previous year.

Member clubs then voted for Saints to be excluded from the league alongside Victoria Falls’ Golden Lions who were guilty of not having paid a cent at the close of the deadline.

Saints has over the weeks been trading letters with Zifa and on Wednesday had reason to smile when a conciliatory letter was received from the association lawyers, Sengweni Legal Practice.

There was however a damper on the lawyers’ letter when they hinted that the Saints family is not united.

“Whilst we observe that Zimbabwe Saints Football Club does not dispute that they fell sho5rt of their obligations to the Southern Region League, we equally observe that Zimbabwe Saints Football Club themselves are not singing one song,” wrote the lawyers.

It has since been established that there is a faction that does not want Zimbabwe Saints playing football again.

Asked for a comment Zimbabwe Saints chairman Tawanda Ruzive acknowledged receiving a letter through their lawyers T Hara and Partners.

“We have received a letter from our lawyers and we are happy there is room for our pleas to be heard. As for us not singing one voice, I am for Zimbabwe Saints getting back to the field and preserving the legacy left by many great man like former Vice President Joseph Msika, Ministers Oliver Munyaradzi and Herbert Ushewokunze and legendary figures like Gibson Homela, Ebson Muguyo, Andrew Kadengu, Musa Muzanenhamo, Zebron Magorimbo.

“As Saints we are pleading our case. If there are others who are not happy with reviving the club, it is unfortunate,” said Ruzive.

Zifa lawyers said amid threats of taking the issue to the High Court: “Without much ado, I implore you to adopt the conciliatory route where all stakeholders are taken on board and an amicable solution which furthers the interests of football is targeted and possibly arrived at.

“It is our client’s wish as the custodians of the game and its rules in our region to ensure that there is harmony and brotherly and mutual efforts to promote the game which benefits the youth, our future stars.”

Zifa’s willingness to a round-a-table situation has excited Ruzive.

Saints is one of the oldest and most successful clubs in the country and has a rich history and legacy to preserve.