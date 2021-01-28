Highlanders AGM, elections postponed

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Highlanders board has announced that the club’s Annual General Meeting as well as elections to choose three executive members have been postponed.

Sunday 31 January was the date for the AGM while elections to vote for chairman, secretary general and committee member would have taken place a week later.

A statement signed by Highlanders president Ndumiso Gumede and board chairman Luke Mnkandla stated that due to the Covid-19 pandemic rules and regulations coupled with the negative responses received from relevant authorities had necessitated that the AGM and elections be put on hold.

“Out of necessity and practical considerations, the current executive committee will continue until elections are held,’’ concluded the statement.

This means that chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, SG Israel Moyo together with committee member Wisdom Mabhena who had served their three-year terms will continue in their positions. Vice chairman Modern Ngwenya and treasurer Donald Ndebele’s terms are expiring at the beginning of next year.

Mhlophe and Moyo had been confirmed by the electoral committee as candidates in the elections that have since been postponed while Mabhena cannot seek a fresh mandate from the members of the club since he has served two consecutive terms.

Johnfat Sibanda is challenging Mhlophe for the chairmanship, Moyo is going up against Victoria Falls based Morgen Dube while Mgcini Mafu and Bhekumuzi Sibanda are the candidates for the committee member position.

