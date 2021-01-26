Highlanders Annual General Meeting, elections to be postponed

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club will not be able to hold their annual general meeting scheduled for Sunday, with elections to elect three executive members to be also put-on hold.

The Highlanders AGM was slated for 31 January and elections to choose three executive committee members were meant to take place a week later.

On Monday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police advised Highlanders that the two activities the club intends to hold were not recommended in light of the lockdown regulations in the country.

Officer Commanding Bulawayo Central District, a Chief Superintendent N Tembo advised Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube that the Bosso AGM and elections were not recommended since gatherings of more than two people were not allowed in the country at the moment.

“Reference is made to your letter dated 11 January 2021. This office acknowledges receipt of the letter and has noted your request. However, gatherings of more than two people have since been banned as per the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions meant to curb the spread of the pandemic and your event is not an exempted essential service. It is from this background and due to the increase in coronavirus cases that the event is not recommended,’’ wrote Supt Tembo.

The Zimbabwe Football Association, which had on Monday sent the same Highlanders request for approval to the Sports and Recreation, said the response from the sports regulatory authority in the country was that the request came late and the two events should therefore be pushed to a later date.

“SRC promptly responded yesterday (25 January 2021) and advised Zifa that the request was late for approval processes to be completed in time for the proposed events. SRC also noted that the request was not accompanied by elaborate Covid-19 protocols for the event. The Sport’s governing body further stressed that gatherings had been suspended under the new lockdown measures in terms of statutory instrument 10 of 2021. Consequently, SRC recommended the postponement of the Highlanders FC meetings,’’ read a statement from Zifa.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders electoral court has cleared six candidates to take part in the Highlanders polls after the vetting process held on Tuesday. Kenneth Mhlophe and Johnfat Sibanda will square off for the chairmanship, Israel Moyo is being challenged by Morgen Dube for the secretary general’s post while Bhekumuzi Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu are the candidates for the post of committee member. Nominations for the three executive posts closed last Saturday.

The contenders, whose campaigns had gathered momentum, now have to keep the voters interested since it is no longer known when the elections will take place.

